Norton Healthcare announces expansion of financial assistance program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare announced it is making changes to its financial assistance program to alleviate financial stress preventing people from seeking care.

The new changes to the financial assistance program increases the number of individuals who can access assistance.

Previously, a household income level of equal to or less than 300% of the federal poverty guidelines was needed to qualify for financial support.

The expansion now allows households making equal to or less than 350% of federal poverty guidelines to receive support, according to Norton Healthcare.

The health care system said it would also allow individuals to apply in advance for the program instead of completing an application after receiving treatment.

Changes were made to remove barriers when discussing financial status matters when receiving care.

“By providing this proactive approach to our Financial Assistance Program, families across the region can put their health first without the burden of worrying about the financial aspects at the point of care,” Russell F. Cox, president and CEO of Norton Healthcare said in a release. “Everyone in our community deserves access to quality health care. We are committed to creating initiatives and programs that remove barriers and work toward eliminating challenges for those seeking care.”

People seeking care can apply for financial assistance anytime online or by requesting a paper copy of the application through Norton Healthcare.

Those who are preapproved for assistance will receive a verification letter, and the health care system said it would continue to assist uninsured patients in applying for Medicaid with the help of a third party.

Additional resources are also available for individuals who are excluded from the financial assistance program.

