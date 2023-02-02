Contact Troubleshooters
Norton Healthcare reinstating mask requirements

(Pexels)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:24 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare has reinstated mask requirement for its Louisville-area hospitals Wednesday evening.

According to the release, DNV, Norton’s accrediting agency has recommended all employees, patients and visitors to wear masks in areas of the hospitals where patients may be present.

Vaccination status doesn’t play a role in exemption.

Norton Healthcare will implement these changes on Friday.

Jefferson County has experienced continued community transmission of COVID-19 and the CDC lists Louisville as being at a “high” level of transmission at this time.

Norton Healthcare will update these procedures as community transmission levels decrease.

