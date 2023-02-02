Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Officials searching for missing 74-year-old Louisville man with dementia

Charles (Charlie) Allen drove away from his home in the 6800 block of Green Meadow Circle...
Charles (Charlie) Allen drove away from his home in the 6800 block of Green Meadow Circle around 8:30 a.m., according to LMPD.(LMPD)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police’s Missings Persons Unit is searching for a missing 74-year-old man last seen Thursday morning.

Charles (Charlie) Allen drove away from his home in the 6800 block of Green Meadow Circle around 8:30 a.m., according to LMPD.

Police said Allen has dementia and may be confused.

He is listed as 5′10″ and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light gray baseball cap, a dark gray puffy jacket and blue jeans.

Allen is driving a white 2018 Honda CRV with license plate number 614-YTT.

His family believes he may be headed towards Benton, Ky.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found in Boyle County not connected to Andrea Knabel
Aaron Sheehan, 37, of Louisville, was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on...
UPDATE: Police standoff, fire suspect in custody
JCPS to change school start times for students, address bus delays
Sierra Alexander, also known as Sierra D. Davidson (left) and 19-year-old Je’Vaeh I. Kenslow...
2 adults, 3 juveniles accused of stealing more than $4K in LEGO from St. Matthews Target
Oldham County Judge Executive David Voegele pulled over a suspected drunk driver in December
Oldham County Judge Executive pulls driver over; police issue no ticket

Latest News

One person is in the hospital after a collision involving a stolen car Thursday morning.
1 person in hospital following collision with stolen vehicle
Meyzeek Middle School students participate in NASA Techrise Competition
Meyzeek Middle School students participate in NASA Techrise Competition
Julius Wilkerson Jr., the owner of Big City Styles barber shop at 312 West Chestnut Street,...
Louisville barber shop owner collecting shoes for people in need
Norton Healthcare
Norton Healthcare announces expansion of financial assistance program