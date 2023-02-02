Officials searching for missing 74-year-old Louisville man with dementia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police’s Missings Persons Unit is searching for a missing 74-year-old man last seen Thursday morning.

Charles (Charlie) Allen drove away from his home in the 6800 block of Green Meadow Circle around 8:30 a.m., according to LMPD.

Police said Allen has dementia and may be confused.

He is listed as 5′10″ and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light gray baseball cap, a dark gray puffy jacket and blue jeans.

Allen is driving a white 2018 Honda CRV with license plate number 614-YTT.

His family believes he may be headed towards Benton, Ky.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

