Officials searching for missing 74-year-old Louisville man with dementia
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police’s Missings Persons Unit is searching for a missing 74-year-old man last seen Thursday morning.
Charles (Charlie) Allen drove away from his home in the 6800 block of Green Meadow Circle around 8:30 a.m., according to LMPD.
Police said Allen has dementia and may be confused.
He is listed as 5′10″ and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light gray baseball cap, a dark gray puffy jacket and blue jeans.
Allen is driving a white 2018 Honda CRV with license plate number 614-YTT.
His family believes he may be headed towards Benton, Ky.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
