Police: Barricaded subject in apartment complex near Conway Middle School

LMPD confirms significant activity occurring in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on...
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police said significant activity is occurring in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Thursday morning due to a barricaded subject.

The initial report from Louisville Metro Police was reported on social media shortly after 11 a.m., confirming activity in the 6100 block of Julie Kay’s Way, near Conway Middle School.

Police said students and staff within the middle school were asked to stay inside and resume normal activities.

Major Corey Robinson with LMPD said the standoff was with a male barricaded subject who had been showing knives and making threats.

Police said they have no reason to believe there is anyone else other than the man within the apartment. Officials also confirmed no one had been shot.

Robinson said officials had a run-in previously with the man but had no charges to press at the time.

On Thursday, an arrest warrant has been issued for the man with an initial charge of menacing, but other charges are pending.

Around 12:25 p.m., LMPD said the scene is secure but still active.

No other details were provided.

This is a developing story.

