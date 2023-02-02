Police ID suspect on Oldham Co. hit & run, seeking leads to arrest him

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - The person wanted in connection with a hit & run of a juvenile who was riding a bicycle has been identified. Now, Oldham County police are asking for help from the public to locate him.

The child was struck January 24 in the 6400 block of W. Highway 146 in Crestwood. The child was riding the bicycle on the sidewalk heading to school when he drive past the driveway of an apartment building and was stuck by a silver Chrysler sedan.

Thanks to witness information and an anonymous tip, police were able to locate the vehicle and have determined who was behind the wheel at the time.

Yesterday, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Thomas E. Phillips, 29, of La Grange, on one count each of leaving scene of accident – failure to render aid and operating on a suspended or revoked license.

OCPD said the warrant had not been served as of 12:45 p.m. today. They ask anyone with information about the location of Phillips to call them at (502) 222-1300 or online at OCPD Report a Tip or Crime. Information can be given to your local or state police of you are outside of Oldham County.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.