Police: Man found shot, killed in vehicle in St. Denis neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the St. Denis neighborhood on Thursday morning.

Calls came in shortly before 8 a.m. to the intersection of Buckeye Court and Buckeye Road on reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area, according to LMPD Major Russell Miller.

Miller said a neighbor had called in the vehicle as they had not seen it before in the neighborhood.

Officers arrived and found an adult man inside the vehicle who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It’s a fairly quiet neighborhood and we haven’t seen much activity over here at all,” Miller said.

There are no suspects. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

