Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Police: Man found shot, killed in vehicle in St. Denis neighborhood

Calls came in shortly before 8 a.m. to the intersection of Buckeye Court and Buckeye Road on...
Calls came in shortly before 8 a.m. to the intersection of Buckeye Court and Buckeye Road on reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the St. Denis neighborhood on Thursday morning.

Calls came in shortly before 8 a.m. to the intersection of Buckeye Court and Buckeye Road on reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area, according to LMPD Major Russell Miller.

Miller said a neighbor had called in the vehicle as they had not seen it before in the neighborhood.

Officers arrived and found an adult man inside the vehicle who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It’s a fairly quiet neighborhood and we haven’t seen much activity over here at all,” Miller said.

There are no suspects. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCPS to change school start times for students, address bus delays
Human remains found in Boyle County not connected to Andrea Knabel
Aaron Sheehan, 37, of Louisville, was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on...
UPDATE: Police standoff, fire suspect in custody
Sierra Alexander, also known as Sierra D. Davidson (left) and 19-year-old Je’Vaeh I. Kenslow...
2 adults, 3 juveniles accused of stealing more than $4K in LEGO from St. Matthews Target
Oldham County Judge Executive David Voegele pulled over a suspected drunk driver in December
Oldham County Judge Executive pulls driver over; police issue no ticket

Latest News

The skyline of downtown Louisville as seen on a late Fall day from Jeffersonville, Ind.
FORECAST: Turning much colder tonight
Mayor Greenberg to give Louisville Metro State of the City address
If approved by the Indiana University Board of Trustees, Deborah Ford will become chancellor of...
New IU Southeast chancellor named
Yoan M. Enriquez-Fonfria, 36, of Hialeah, Fla., is facing felony charges of manslaughter,...
Man accused of causing deadly Louisville crash arrested in Northern Ky.