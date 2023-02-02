Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Search for Kentucky Derby Festival ‘Thundernator’ begins soon

Drier conditions create more viewing options for Thunder Over Louisville
The search for the next person to begin the Kentucky Derby Festival Thunder Over Louisville fireworks show is coming soon.(tcw-wave)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The search for the next person to begin the Kentucky Derby Festival Thunder Over Louisville fireworks show is coming soon.

Information on this year’s Thundernator search will be shared with the public on Feb. 6.

The individual named “Thundernator” will be rewarded with a VIP experience leading to the activation of the Thunder Over Louisville fireworks, kicking off the Kentucky Derby Festival.

Thunder Over Louisville is scheduled for Apr. 22.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found in Boyle County not connected to Andrea Knabel
Aaron Sheehan, 37, of Louisville, was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on...
UPDATE: Police standoff, fire suspect in custody
JCPS to change school start times for students, address bus delays
Sierra Alexander, also known as Sierra D. Davidson (left) and 19-year-old Je’Vaeh I. Kenslow...
2 adults, 3 juveniles accused of stealing more than $4K in LEGO from St. Matthews Target
Oldham County Judge Executive David Voegele pulled over a suspected drunk driver in December
Oldham County Judge Executive pulls driver over; police issue no ticket

Latest News

FILE: Bob Baffert
Hearings begin for Bob Baffert’s case against Churchill Downs ban
It continues a nearly two-year long legal battle between Bob Baffert and the racetrack...
Hearings begin for Bob Baffert’s case against Churchill Downs ban
Bellarmine head coach Scotty Davenport
Bellarmine’s head coach speaks at Rotary Club of Clark County
The Kentucky Derby Festival is seeking local chefs to create this year’s Derby Burger.
Kentucky Derby Festival seeking Derby Burger champions for 2023 competition