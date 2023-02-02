Search for Kentucky Derby Festival ‘Thundernator’ begins soon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The search for the next person to begin the Kentucky Derby Festival Thunder Over Louisville fireworks show is coming soon.

Information on this year’s Thundernator search will be shared with the public on Feb. 6.

The individual named “Thundernator” will be rewarded with a VIP experience leading to the activation of the Thunder Over Louisville fireworks, kicking off the Kentucky Derby Festival.

Thunder Over Louisville is scheduled for Apr. 22.

