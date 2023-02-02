Contact Troubleshooters
Semi crashes into Kentucky home

The tractor-trailer crash in Allen County, Kentucky, resulted in injuries.
A semi crashed into a home in Allen County, Kentucky on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post...
A semi crashed into a home in Allen County, Kentucky on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.(Allen County Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Hara
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:20 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKLIN, Ken. (WSMV) - A semi crashed into a home in Allen County, Kentucky on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.

Images show the semi lodged into the side of a home that authorities said was unoccupied.

The crash happened in the 8700 block of Franklin Road and sent the driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It was not immediately clear what caused the semi to leave the road and crash into the home.

On 01-31-2023 at approximately 4:30 pm, Allen County Deputies responded to the 8700 Block of Franklin Road in reference...

Posted by Allen County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 1, 2023

