Semi crashes into Kentucky home

FRANKLIN, Ken. (WSMV) - A semi crashed into a home in Allen County, Kentucky on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.

Images show the semi lodged into the side of a home that authorities said was unoccupied.

The crash happened in the 8700 block of Franklin Road and sent the driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It was not immediately clear what caused the semi to leave the road and crash into the home.

