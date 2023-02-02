Contact Troubleshooters
‘Shelter-in-place’ advisory lifted, suspect in custody after firing at officers, barricading inside, lighting house on fire

(WECT)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There was a heavy police presence in the 5100 block of Woodridge Lake Boulevard Wednesday evening.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department Twitter, the scene on Woodridge Lake Boulevard has been secured and the “shelter-in-place” advisory has been lifted.

Assistant Chief Steve Healey said that the call came in as a domestic dispute. When officers arrived on scene the suspect shot at police cars and hit one police car.

The suspect then barricaded himself inside a residence and lit the home on fire.

No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect surrendered and is now in custody.

Louisville Arson is investigating the fire.

