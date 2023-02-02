SnowTALK! Weather Blog 2/2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Arctic cold front arrives after 2am tonight...leading to very cold air for Friday-Saturday AM. It will come through mainly dry with only a small window for a few snow flurries right as the front passes.

Wind chills in the single digits look likely both Friday/Saturday AM.

We will then rapidly warm into the weekend.

Next week there is a system for Wednesday that does need our attention. For now it looks like a rain/wind issue but stay tuned!

