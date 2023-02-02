Contact Troubleshooters
Southeast Bullitt Fire mourns assistant fire chief

Southeast Bullitt Fire Department
Southeast Bullitt Fire Department(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Southeast Bullitt Fire Department announced the death of the department’s assistant chief on Wednesday night.

The department confirmed the death of Assistant Chief Joe Thompson in a post on Facebook.

Thompson served with both Southeast Bullitt Fire and Shepherdsville Fire for over 40 years, the department said.

“Assistant Chief Thompson was a big part of this organization and will be deeply and greatly missed,” the post reads.

Arrangements have not been made at this time, but the department said it would keep the community updated.

