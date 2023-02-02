Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UPDATE: I-265 South lanes back open

(Source: WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: All lanes are back open.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday morning commuters in Louisville should be aware of traffic blocked due to a crash on Interstate 265.

All lanes along with the left and right shoulders are blocked on I-265 South at mile marker 25.4, which is in the I-64 area.

Drivers can expect about an hour-long delay and should take a different route if they can.

Louisville Metro EMS is no longer at the scene, but Louisville Metro police are there. A tow truck is on the way, according to MetroSafe.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCPS to change school start times for students, address bus delays
Human remains found in Boyle County not connected to Andrea Knabel
Aaron Sheehan, 37, of Louisville, was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on...
UPDATE: Police standoff, fire suspect in custody
Sierra Alexander, also known as Sierra D. Davidson (left) and 19-year-old Je’Vaeh I. Kenslow...
2 adults, 3 juveniles accused of stealing more than $4K in LEGO from St. Matthews Target
Oldham County Judge Executive David Voegele pulled over a suspected drunk driver in December
Oldham County Judge Executive pulls driver over; police issue no ticket

Latest News

All lanes of I-265 south near I-64 shut down due to multi-vehicle crash
All lanes of I-265 South near I-64 shut down due to multi-vehicle crash
Salt trucks have been out treating roads.
Louisville Metro keeping eye on icy conditions
Troopers from the ISP-Versailles Post are investigating a multi vehicle crash on I-65...
Multi-vehicle crash reported in Bartholomew County due to slick road conditons
Between New Albany’s revitalization projects and Sherman Minton Bridge closures, businesses in...
New Albany implements loan program to help businesses through construction