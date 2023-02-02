UPDATE: I-265 South lanes back open

UPDATE: All lanes are back open.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday morning commuters in Louisville should be aware of traffic blocked due to a crash on Interstate 265.

All lanes along with the left and right shoulders are blocked on I-265 South at mile marker 25.4, which is in the I-64 area.

Drivers can expect about an hour-long delay and should take a different route if they can.

Louisville Metro EMS is no longer at the scene, but Louisville Metro police are there. A tow truck is on the way, according to MetroSafe.

