LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police’s Missing Persons Unit confirmed a missing 74-year-old man last seen Thursday morning has been safely located.

Charles (Charlie) Allen drove away from his home around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, according to LMPD.

Around 8 p.m. Thursday evening, police said Allen was found and was safe.

