UPDATE: Police standoff, fire suspect in custody

Aaron Sheehan, 37, of Louisville, was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on...
Aaron Sheehan, 37, of Louisville, was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on Feb. 1, 2023. Photo: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections(WAVE News)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:21 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who the Louisville Metro Police Department believe is responsible for a standoff and fire in Valley Station Wednesday evening is now in custody.

The Louisville Metro Police had lifted its “shelter-in-place” advisory in the the 5100 block of Woodridge Lake Boulevard after arresting 37-year-old Louisville resident Aaron Sheehan.

Sheehan was arrested on attempted murder of a police officer and wanton endangerment charges, according to the arrest citation.

LMPD Assistant Chief Steve Healey said that the call came in as a domestic dispute. When officers got to the scene, Sheehan allegedly shot at police vehicles and hit one of them.

Sheehan then reportedly barricaded himself inside a residence and lit the home on fire.

No one was injured and Sheehan eventually surrendered.

Louisville Metro Police and Louisville Metro Arson are currently investigating.

