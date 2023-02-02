UPDATE: Police standoff, fire suspect in custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who the Louisville Metro Police Department believe is responsible for a standoff and fire in Valley Station Wednesday evening is now in custody.

The Louisville Metro Police had lifted its “shelter-in-place” advisory in the the 5100 block of Woodridge Lake Boulevard after arresting 37-year-old Louisville resident Aaron Sheehan.

Sheehan was arrested on attempted murder of a police officer and wanton endangerment charges, according to the arrest citation.

LMPD Assistant Chief Steve Healey said that the call came in as a domestic dispute. When officers got to the scene, Sheehan allegedly shot at police vehicles and hit one of them.

Sheehan then reportedly barricaded himself inside a residence and lit the home on fire.

No one was injured and Sheehan eventually surrendered.

Louisville Metro Police and Louisville Metro Arson are currently investigating.

