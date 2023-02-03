Contact Troubleshooters
4 men sentenced for their roles in Newburg drug trafficking ring

(Top Left) Andre Ross (Top Right) Corey Ross (Bottom Left) Robert Ross (Bottom Right) Seiko Ross
(Top Left) Andre Ross (Top Right) Corey Ross (Bottom Left) Robert Ross (Bottom Right) Seiko Ross(Oldham County Detention Center)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four Mississippi men living in Louisville were sentenced for their roles in a drug trafficking ring that took place in the Newburg area.

All four men were also sentenced for illegally possessing numerous firearms after having previously been convicted of felonies.

“Due to the hard work and coordination between FBI Louisville and our law enforcement partners, members of this drug trafficking organization will spend a significant time behind bars and no longer be a threat to the safety of innocent families throughout the Louisville community,” said Special Agent in Charge Cohen. “The FBI remains committed to identifying and investigating the violent gangs that continue to plague our streets with drugs and guns.”

On Wednesday, Seiko Ross, 38, was sentenced to 14 years and 7 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine, possessing with the intent to distribute cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana, and five grams or more of methamphetamine. The charges date back to 2012.

Also on Wednesday, Robert Ross, 28, was sentenced to 11 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine; possessing with the intent to distribute cocaine. The charges date back to 2016.

On January 26, Corey Ross, 31, was sentenced to nine years in prison followed by five years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine and possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine. His charges date back to 2016.

On November 21, 2022, Andre Ross, 47, was sentenced to four years and three months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine and possessing four firearms after having previously been convicted of the following felonies. His charges date back to 2000.

There is no parole in the federal system.

“LMPD would like to thank the US Attorney’s Office and the FBI for their collaboration in this investigation,” stated Chief Gwinn-Villaroel. “The successful prosecution of individuals who pose a danger to our community is illustrative of the strong partnership between LMPD and our federal law enforcement partners.”

This case was investigated by the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Criminal Interdiction Division and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“I commend LMPD and the FBI for their excellent work in this case as well as each agency’s ongoing commitment to making our communities safer,” stated U.S. Attorney Bennett. “LMPD’s solid partnerships, with this office and with our local federal law enforcement agencies, are crucial to the continued success of our strategic enforcement efforts.”

