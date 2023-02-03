Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

American Heart Association hosts CPR training session

ama
ama(WBNG)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The American Heart Association hosted a CPR training session on National Wear Red Day, Friday, Feb. 3.

The training took place at the Highview Fire Department.

A staff member with the American Heart Association recommended that people should not only stay up to date on their CPR license every three years, but to practice every year as well.

“You want to do compressions until help arrives,” Renee Cecil with the American Heart Association said. “The American Heart Association has an entire Spotify list, or you could also do baby shark.”

They also said that if you are actively performing CPR, it may be a good idea to have someone else on stand-by in case you get tired.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found in Boyle County not connected to Andrea Knabel
Shively Police respond to shooting on Watterson Expressway
Norton Healthcare reinstating mask requirements
LMPD confirms significant activity occurring in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on...
Barricaded subject near Conway Middle School taken into custody
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home

Latest News

National Black HIV/Aids Awareness Day acknowledges how HIV disproportionately affects Black...
Free HIV testing event in Louisville honors National Black HIV/Aids Awareness Day
Norton Healthcare
Norton Healthcare announces expansion of financial assistance program
Norton Healthcare reinstating mask requirements
Surgery brings an end to 20 seizures a day for young patient
Surgery brings an end to 20 seizures a day for young patient