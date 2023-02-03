American Heart Association hosts CPR training session

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The American Heart Association hosted a CPR training session on National Wear Red Day, Friday, Feb. 3.

The training took place at the Highview Fire Department.

A staff member with the American Heart Association recommended that people should not only stay up to date on their CPR license every three years, but to practice every year as well.

“You want to do compressions until help arrives,” Renee Cecil with the American Heart Association said. “The American Heart Association has an entire Spotify list, or you could also do baby shark.”

They also said that if you are actively performing CPR, it may be a good idea to have someone else on stand-by in case you get tired.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.