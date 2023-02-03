Champions Park disc golf course open to the public

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new 18-hole disc golf course in Louisville is now open to the public for play.

Champions Disc Golf Course is located at the former River Road Country Club at the intersection of River Road and Zorn Avenue.

Work on the course began in Spring 2022 and cost around $50,000 to complete, according to Louisville Metro Parks.

“I want to thank the disc golf community in Louisville for their feedback and their patience as we worked to get this course set up the right way,” Ozzy Gibson, Interim Director of Louisville Parks and Recreation said in a release. “We’re thrilled to give this growing sport a first-class venue in a great location.”

The course is one of three courses available within Louisville parks, joining the Iroquois Park and Charlie Vettiner Park courses.

Disc golfers are asked to be aware of other patrons within the park, including dog walkers and other pedestrians.

Louisville Metro Parks also said the third hole on the course will be closed until a hazardous tree can be removed from the vicinity. Golfers are asked to stay off the third hole until work is completed.

