FORECAST: A sub-freezing afternoon ahead

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • One more really cold night ahead
  • Warmer, but quite windy this weekend
  • Active radar expected for next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunny but cold afternoon with temperatures remaining below freezing with cold wind chills.

Another cold night is ahead of us with lows in teens although wind chills won’t be as brutal due to the lighter wind speeds.

High clouds will start to increase on Saturday but an increasing southwest wind (plus dry air) will really pushing the thermometer up at a rapid pace from morning to afternoon.

Saturday night looks dry but windy. Gusts over 30 mph will likely keep temperatures steady or even allow for a slight rise toward sunrise.

