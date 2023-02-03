Free HIV testing event in Louisville honors National Black HIV/Aids Awareness Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local organizations have teamed up to host a free HIV testing event in honor of National Black HIV/Aids Awareness Day.

Volunteers of America and Shawnee Christian Healthcare are hosting the free event on Feb. 7 at 234 Amy Ave. from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

National Black HIV/Aids Awareness Day acknowledges how HIV disproportionately affects Black people.

While progress has been made in Black communities to reduce HIV, factors such as racism, discrimination and mistrust in the health care system can affect whether Black people seek prevention or treatment services.

VOA Health Outreach & Prevention said it works to stop the spread of HIV, remove barriers and make HIV resources and testing easily available.

