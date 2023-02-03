Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Free HIV testing event in Louisville honors National Black HIV/Aids Awareness Day

National Black HIV/Aids Awareness Day acknowledges how HIV disproportionately affects Black...
National Black HIV/Aids Awareness Day acknowledges how HIV disproportionately affects Black people.(KOLO-TV)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local organizations have teamed up to host a free HIV testing event in honor of National Black HIV/Aids Awareness Day.

Volunteers of America and Shawnee Christian Healthcare are hosting the free event on Feb. 7 at 234 Amy Ave. from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

National Black HIV/Aids Awareness Day acknowledges how HIV disproportionately affects Black people.

While progress has been made in Black communities to reduce HIV, factors such as racism, discrimination and mistrust in the health care system can affect whether Black people seek prevention or treatment services.

VOA Health Outreach & Prevention said it works to stop the spread of HIV, remove barriers and make HIV resources and testing easily available.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found in Boyle County not connected to Andrea Knabel
Shively Police respond to shooting on Watterson Expressway
Norton Healthcare reinstating mask requirements
LMPD confirms significant activity occurring in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on...
Barricaded subject near Conway Middle School taken into custody
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home

Latest News

Norton Healthcare
Norton Healthcare announces expansion of financial assistance program
Norton Healthcare reinstating mask requirements
Surgery brings an end to 20 seizures a day for young patient
Surgery brings an end to 20 seizures a day for young patient
Surgery brings an end to 20 seizures a day for young patient
Surgery brings an end to 20 seizures a day for young patient