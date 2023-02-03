Contact Troubleshooters
Gov. Beshear proclaims February Heart Month in Kentucky

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:10 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - February is American Heart Month. A month to raise awareness about heart disease through education and resources.

“We all know someone who has been impacted. We all know someone we’ve lost to heart disease,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “We have to change this.”

Heart disease is not only the leading cause of death in the U.S. but also the leading cause of death in Kentucky.

“We’ve also got to work together to make Kentucky healthier,” Governor Beshear said. “More walkable, more accessible, which means more heart healthy.”

Governor Beshear says the state has worked to build safer sidewalks, parks and playgrounds. But not only will exercise help, education will help too.

“CPR, AEDS, defibrillators, you know, if there wasn’t one outside my office. I’d probably be dead,” said Walt Wells, the head football coach of Eastern Kentucky University. “If I’d been home, I would’ve been dead.”

Wells suffered a heart attack in August of last year. He was hospitalized for days.

“You know, as I thought about it, CPR and AEDs can be the solution and be the reason why you can stand in the state’s capitol and tell your story,” said Wells.

Wells says if he were anywhere else, he may not be here today. and says the placement of the AED near his office and everyone involved saved his life.

“It takes seconds to get you going back, and for me, it took a long time, but because everyone the way they acted, I got my heart back beating again,” said Wells. “Thank God I’m here. And I think it’s a true God blessing.

Friday is National Wear Red Day; It’s a day to bring attention to heart health in the U.S.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

