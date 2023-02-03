House fire in Wyandotte neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There was a house on fire in the 4400 block of South 8th Street on Thursday evening.

The Louisville Fire Department said the call came in around 8:40 p.m. and arrived on scene three minutes later.

Officials said there were 25 firefighters on scene and it took 15 minutes to put out the fire.

According to LFD, the fire cause significant damage to the house, and minor damage to the home next door.

LFD said the house was vacant and no injuries were reported.

Arson is handling the ongoing investigation

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.