Kentucky Derby Museum Store reopens after renovations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Museum Store has a new look ahead of Derby 149.

The old light wood was painted white, and the layout of the store was adjusted to be more open to guests. This is the first renovation project for the store since it opened in this spot in 2000. Kristina Gerard, the Director of Retail Operations, said the whole thing cost about $30,000.

Girard started in this position in 2020, two months before the pandemic hit. The store is starting to rebound, with sales jumping 17% from 2021 to 2022.

The renovation was one of Girard’s goals. Another goal was to highlight local vendors on the shelves. She proudly said 48% of vendors are local.

“We want to support our local community; we want to support our local vendors because we’re also local. So we’re sort of local helping out local and we’re supporting each other,” Girard said. “I want it to be more than just getting stuff that you can get anywhere else. I want it to be something that when you come to Kentucky, it’s things that you may never have seen before or never been able to check out before. So I really like to focus on that.”

Girard said visitors also seem excited to honor the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s Triple Crown run. The store now has a section devoted to the horse, and the museum will open a new exhibit in April.

The official grand re-opening is scheduled for Saturday February 4 at 10 a.m. The first 50 people in the store will also get a free Kentucky Derby 149 mint julip glass.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.