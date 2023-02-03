Contact Troubleshooters
KY Transportation Secretary issues order to lift poultry, livestock shipping restrictions

Severe winter weather has caused supply chain delays
Jim Gray
Jim Gray(KYTC website)
By Will Whaley
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has signed an official order to temporarily suspend certain restrictions on motor carriers that will be engaged in transporting livestock feed and live poultry.

“Severe winter weather across the nation has caused transportation delays that have contributed to a tightening supply of livestock feed, particularly poultry feed, and live poultry for processing,” Secretary Gray said. “This order is to help resolve those distribution and delivery problems.”

The order is effective through 12:01 a.m. EST on March 2.

It temporarily relieves commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weigh station stops if transporting feed and live poultry.

To ensure the safety of the traveling public, carriers must comply with safety requirements and have a copy of the order in the truck cab if operating under the authority of the official order.

