LMPD: Man dies after crashing into parked RV in Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed in a crash Thursday night in Valley Station.

Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said the crash happened right before 11 p.m. in the 9200 block of Dixie Highway.

Early investigation revealed a man driving a passenger vehicle lost control of the car and went off the road at a high rate of speed.

Police said he crashed into a parked RV at a car dealership. The man died at the scene before he could be taken to the hospital.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

