Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD: Man dies after crashing into parked RV in Valley Station

(MGN)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed in a crash Thursday night in Valley Station.

Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said the crash happened right before 11 p.m. in the 9200 block of Dixie Highway.

Early investigation revealed a man driving a passenger vehicle lost control of the car and went off the road at a high rate of speed.

Police said he crashed into a parked RV at a car dealership. The man died at the scene before he could be taken to the hospital.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found in Boyle County not connected to Andrea Knabel
Shively Police respond to shooting on Watterson Expressway
Norton Healthcare reinstating mask requirements
LMPD confirms significant activity occurring in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on...
Barricaded subject near Conway Middle School taken into custody
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home

Latest News

WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! 2/3
SnowTALK! 2/3
A cold and cloudy day over downtown Louisville, Ky.
FORECAST: Cold but sunny Friday
Rep. John Lewis Way sign at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. in downtown Nashville.
Bill proposes renaming portion of Tennessee road to President Donald Trump Boulevard