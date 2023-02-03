Louisville earns perfect score from Human Rights Campaign for LGBTQ support

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the ninth consecutive year, Louisville has been named one of the most welcoming and inclusive places for the LGBTQ community.

The city earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index, factoring in human rights accomplishments such as a new LGBTQ community center and multiple hot spots in the city with a thriving LGBTQ scene, according to a release from the mayor’s office.

“Every year, word spreads even farther that Louisville is an open and inviting place for visitors and residents no matter who they love or how they identify,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said in a release. “Recognitions like the recent New York Times features and our continued streak of perfect scores from the Human Rights Campaign help us share that story. We are excited to once again receive this important accolade.”

Several accolades the city earned for its support of the LGBTQ community include:

“Most Diverse Cities in the U.S” - Far & Wide

“10 Hottest Gay Destinations” - Orbitz

“6 Surprising Cities Great for LGBTQ Families” - Family Traveller

“One of America’s Gayest Cities” - Gallup Poll

“6 Underrated Cities for LGBT Travelers” - Condé Nast Traveler

“9 Perfect Places for Your LGBT Destination Wedding” - Travel + Leisure

Louisville also earned points for having openly LGBTQ appointed leaders, providing services for the transgender community, protecting youth from conversion therapy and non-discrimination laws related to housing, employment and public accommodations.

To see the full scorecard, click or tap here.

