Louisville man indicted on murder charge for wrong-way crash on Hurstbourne Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been indicted by the Jefferson County Grand Jury for a murder charge in connection to a fiery wrong-way crash back in December.

Profirio Cruz Hernandez was charged with murder, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence and driving without a license, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

The incident occurred on Dec. 18 in the 7400 block of Hurstbourne Parkway.

According to an arrest report, a pickup truck driven by Hernandez was heading north in the southbound lanes of Hurstbourne Parkway and struck two vehicles that were heading south.

Police said one of the vehicles caught fire in the collision. The driver of that vehicle, 19-year-old Landon Nokes, died at the scene.

The driver of the third car was not injured.

Hernandez is set to be arraigned on Feb. 6

