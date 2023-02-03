Contact Troubleshooters
Man arrested in connection to shooting at JBS plant

Man arrested in connection to shooting at JBS plant
Man arrested in connection to shooting at JBS plant(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting in the parking lot of the JBS plant in Butchertown on Friday afternoon.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Edilberto Reyes, 59, turned himself to police at the jail after the incident.

Calls came in for a shooting in the 1300 block of Story Avenue around 3:18 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot and killed at the scene.

Police confirmed the woman was an employee at JBS, and officials believe the incident was isolated in the parking lot.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating and canvassing the scene.

JBS USA provided a statement following Friday’s shooting:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of one of our Louisville team members that took place outside of our facility this afternoon. Our sincere condolences go out to the individual’s family and loved ones. We are assisting police with the ongoing investigation however we can.”

