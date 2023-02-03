Man hospitalized in South Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been sent to the hospital following a shooting in South Louisville on Friday afternoon.

Around 3:15 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2900 block of South Fourth Street.

Officers arrived and found an adult man who had been shot at the location. He was taken to University Hospital and is expected to survive.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

