Meet the baseball-playing, speed-walking, first term mayor in Shepherdsville

Shepherdsville Mayor José Cubero sits at his desk.
Shepherdsville Mayor José Cubero sits at his desk.
By Sean Baute
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shepherdsville’s new mayor took office one month ago, though José Cubero doesn’t spend much time in the actual office.

“I’m usually out there talking and talking about Shepherdsville,” the new mayor said.

Cubero has a vision for Shepherdsville. Sitting behind the desk doesn’t suit his “go-get-em” approach. He doesn’t really slow down.

His focus through the first weeks has been cleaning the city up, hiring a police chief, and creating more recreational opportunities for the city’s youth.

”Four years ago, we didn’t have any tee-ball, baseball, or softball here in the city itself,” Cubero said. “Kids that wanted to play in these sports actually had to go to Mt. Washington or Hillview to sign up. I felt like that was disheartening. I felt like we’re a city that should have our own community activities.”

Cubero is hosting a basketball camp at gym inside city hall over the weekend.

The 62-year-old Cubero still plays baseball competitively.

It’s that kind of energy he wants to bring to the office of the mayor.

“The fact that I love my community and have a chance to really do things that really make it better for everyone,” he said. “I’m pretty excited about that.”

Cubero’s also working on a $30 million project with the League of Cities to revamp the city park.

It includes new baseball fields, softball fields, a 5k running trail, amphitheater and more.

The goal is to give people enough opportunity for activity in their own city.

“We’re going to make this city a really cool place,” Cubero said.

Cubero is excited for the remainder of his term.

