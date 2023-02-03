Contact Troubleshooters
Metro Council appoints new members for Districts 3, 6

Two new members of Metro Council were sworn in during Thursday night’s meeting.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two new members of Metro Council were sworn in during Thursday night’s meeting.

Kumar Rashad was appointed as District 3′s new councilmember and Phillip Baker was named District 6′s new councilmember.

The two seats were filled shortly after former District 3 councilwoman Keisha Dorsey and former Metro Council president and District 6 councilman David James stepped down to join Mayor Craig Greenberg’s administration.

Rashad is a Democrat and has lived in District 3 for the last seven years. He holds a master’s degree in Arts and Teaching and is a mathematics department chair for Breckinridge Metropolitan High School.

Baker, also a Democrat, has lived in District 6 for three years. He is the Family Resource Coordinator at Coleridge Taylor Montessori School.

“We’d like to welcome these two new members to the Metro Council,” President Markus Winkler (D-17) said in a release. “I know they are eager to start advocating for their respective districts, and we’re all looking forward to working with them.”

The two council seats will be on the ballot for a special election in November, and will continue to serve until those election results are certified.

