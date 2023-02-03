New pilot project begins in Louisville to create colorful downtown crosswalks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local artists have an opportunity to create colorful crosswalks in downtown Louisville thanks to a new pilot project.

The Community Crosswalks program, announced by the Louisville Metro Office of Advanced Planning in collaboration with the Office of Arts & Creative Industries, is calling attention to four of Louisville’s major intersections.

The new program is inspired by the Asphalt Art Safety Study, which noted a 50% drop in crashes that involve pedestrians or cyclists and a 37% drop in crashes that lead to injuries at intersections where there was asphalt art, according to a Louisville Metro government release.

“This is an exciting opportunity to incorporate public art into our everyday lives and bolster safety for pedestrians. The next phase of this program will offer neighborhood associations, community organizations and local businesses a chance to support Louisville’s creative communities and neighborhoods,” Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg said in a release.

There will be designs for four major crosswalks in downtown Louisville to be installed in April.

The release states that if if the pilot program is successful then the Community Crosswalks program will be open to community groups and local businesses as well.

Artists or teams who want to submit designs can get more information by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.