Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center hosts track meet

(WAVE 3 News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the largest track meets the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center has ever hosted takes place Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4.

The PNC Bank Bellarmine Classic happens on Friday and features over 700 athletes from 20 colleges and universities.

On Saturday, the annual youth track meet will return with record numbers.

The venue is also hosting four different championships this season, and people from all over the country are excited by the opportunity.

”We’re seeing that from a track standpoint, the community is responding very well to knowing what we knew all along, that Louisville is the place to be and the venue is the place that every athlete wants to run,” Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center on-site Manager Marcus McAlpin said.

The campus is still growing and will soon see a Senior Health Clinic to help the senior population, as well as more storage buildings to help with all the events that happen in Louisville.

