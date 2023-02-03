Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Owl escapes from Central Park Zoo, eludes NYPD, zookeepers

New York Police Department officers tried to catch the bird after it was spotted on Fifth...
New York Police Department officers tried to catch the bird after it was spotted on Fifth Avenue Thursday night, but it flew off.(NYPD/Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — An owl at the Central Park Zoo flew the coop after someone vandalized its exhibit by cutting through stainless steel mesh, zoo officials said Friday.

The Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco was discovered missing at 8:30 p.m. Thursday and remained on the loose Friday, zoo spokesperson Max Pulsinelli said.

New York Police Department officers tried to catch the bird after it was spotted on Fifth Avenue Thursday night, but it flew off.

The owl returned to Central Park at sunrise Friday and spent the day high up in a tree there.

“Our focus and effort at this time is on the safe recovery of the owl,” zoo officials said in a news release. “We will issue updates as needed.”

Eurasian eagle-owls are one of the larger owl species with a wingspan greater than 6 feet (180 centimeters), and have mottled brown and black feathers with distinctive ear tufts. They are not native to North America.

This one might do fine in Central Park — if it knew how to hunt, said David Barrett, an avid birder who chronicles the city’s avian population via Twitter accounts including Manhattan Bird Alert and Brooklyn Bird Alert.

After years of captivity, however, “this owl has surely lost its skills for hunting,” Barrett said. He estimated that the owl would starve after a day or two in the wild.

The vandalism at the New York City zoo occurred after a string of animal disappearances and other odd incidents across the country, including at the Dallas Zoo.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found in Boyle County not connected to Andrea Knabel
Shively Police respond to shooting on Watterson Expressway
Norton Healthcare reinstating mask requirements
LMPD confirms significant activity occurring in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on...
Barricaded subject near Conway Middle School taken into custody
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home

Latest News

Police lights
Man hospitalized in South Louisville shooting
U.S. officials are keeping watch on what is believed to be a Chinese spy balloon flying over...
Chinese balloon soars across US; Blinken scraps Beijing trip
Arizona authorities say 29-year-old Robert Anthony Lagunas is facing charges regarding child...
School photographer facing child porn charges; previously arrested for lewd acts
The job market blew past expectations, adding more than half a million jobs in January. (CNN)
Eye-opening jobs report drops unemployment to 3.4%
The suspected surveillance balloon is maneuverable, according to the Pentagon press secretary....
Chinese spy balloon alarms US officials