Pedestrian hit, killed on Dixie Highway

(Source: Raycom Image Bank)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pedestrian has been hit and killed on Dixie Highway near Bethany Lane on Thursday evening, according to LMPD.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a pedestrian being hit by a car around 8:30 p.m.

The initial investigation showed that a man was trying to cross Dixie Highway and when he entered the roadway, he was struck by a vehicle, according to LMPD.

Officials said the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The vehicle and driver remained on the scene.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

