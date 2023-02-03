Police investigating deadly shooting at JBS parking lot in Butchertown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in the parking lot of the JBS plant in Butchertown on Friday afternoon.

LMPD Officer Matt Sanders confirmed calls came in for a shooting in the 1300 block of Story Avenue around 3:18 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot and killed at the scene.

Police confirmed the woman was an employee at JBS, and officials believe the incident was isolated in the parking lot.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating and canvassing the scene.

JBS USA provided a statement following Friday’s shooting:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of one of our Louisville team members that took place outside of our facility this afternoon. Our sincere condolences go out to the individual’s family and loved ones. We are assisting police with the ongoing investigation however we can.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

