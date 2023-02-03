Contact Troubleshooters
Security stops student from bringing loaded gun into Lexington high school

School officials say the gun was found by security while checking a student’s bag as they were...
School officials say the gun was found by security while checking a student's bag as they were entering the building through metal detectors. (File image of metal detectors at Dunbar)(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Jeremy Tombs
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A loaded gun was found Friday morning at a Lexington high school.

According to an email sent by school officials to parents, the gun was found at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School.

School officials say the gun was found by security while checking a student’s bag as they were entering the building through metal detectors.

FCPS police took immediate possession of the weapon without incident and took the student into custody.

The student is being charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.

This is now the fourth incident this academic year involving a firearm on FCPS school grounds. Two other students were arrested in the fall, one at Frederick Douglass and the other at Henry Clay, on unlawfully bringing a gun onto school property charges.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

