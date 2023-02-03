Shively Police respond to shooting on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police responded to a shooting on the Watterson Expressway Thursday evening.

According to Patrick Allen with Shively PD, the shooting happened between mile marker 3.3 and Taylor Boulevard on I-264 Eastbound.

No one sustained any significant injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.

Investigators are working to determine the specifics of the situation.

There are no other details available at this time.

