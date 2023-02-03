Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Shively Police respond to shooting on Watterson Expressway

(MGN)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police responded to a shooting on the Watterson Expressway Thursday evening.

According to Patrick Allen with Shively PD, the shooting happened between mile marker 3.3 and Taylor Boulevard on I-264 Eastbound.

No one sustained any significant injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.

Investigators are working to determine the specifics of the situation.

There are no other details available at this time.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found in Boyle County not connected to Andrea Knabel
Aaron Sheehan, 37, of Louisville, was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on...
UPDATE: Police standoff, fire suspect in custody
JCPS to change school start times for students, address bus delays
Sierra Alexander, also known as Sierra D. Davidson (left) and 19-year-old Je’Vaeh I. Kenslow...
2 adults, 3 juveniles accused of stealing more than $4K in LEGO from St. Matthews Target
Oldham County Judge Executive David Voegele pulled over a suspected drunk driver in December
Oldham County Judge Executive pulls driver over; police issue no ticket

Latest News

The skyline of downtown Louisville as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind.
FORECAST: Coldest weather since Christmas over the next 36 hours
The Roots 101 African American Museum prepare to held educate the masses during Black History...
Roots 101 African American Museum looks to create historical Black awareness
FILE: Bob Baffert
Hearings begin for Bob Baffert’s case against Churchill Downs ban
Hokey Weather Facts 2/2/23