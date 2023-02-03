Contact Troubleshooters
SnowTALK! 2/3

By Brian Goode
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Windy this weekend...especially Saturday Night into Midday Sunday. Gusts up to 40 mph possible.

But that will also help us get much warmer with highs in the 40s/50s.

Still watching an active setup next week with a front/storm system combo that will help with the warmer idea on temperatures but it also looks windy with an active radar.

The video will cover this system in more detail PLUS a look at a new item on the Snow Board!

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

