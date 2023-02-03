Contact Troubleshooters
UPDATE: Man shot, killed in vehicle in St. Denis neighborhood identified

Calls came in shortly before 8 a.m. to the intersection of Buckeye Court and Buckeye Road.
By Dustin Vogt, Kennedy Hayes and Michael Caldwell
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The identity has been released of a man who was found shot and killed in a vehicle in the St. Denis neighborhood this week.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 61-year-old Louisville resident Mark E. Lucas died on Thursday from his gunshot wounds.

Calls came in shortly before 8 a.m. to the intersection of Buckeye Court and Buckeye Road on reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area, according to LMPD Major Russell Miller.

Miller said a neighbor had called in the vehicle as they had not seen it before in the neighborhood.

“Today, my brother didn’t go to school because of this problem,” a neighbor said. “It’s so scary because we move here almost two months now, two to three months now. So we didn’t expect something to happen in this area.”

Officers arrived and found an adult man inside the vehicle who had been shot and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It’s a fairly quiet neighborhood and we haven’t seen much activity over here at all,” Miller said. ”We need to always have the community call in if they have suspicious activity, because they don’t know what’s going on.”

There are no suspects and LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

