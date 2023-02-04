Contact Troubleshooters
Butchertown homicide victim identified as 26-year-old Louisville man

Calls came in for a shooting in the 1300 block of Story Avenue around 3:18 p.m.
Calls came in for a shooting in the 1300 block of Story Avenue around 3:18 p.m.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the victim that was shot and killed in the parking lot of the JBS plant in Butchertown Friday afternoon.

Officer Matt Sanders with Louisville Metro Police Department said calls came in for a shooting in the 1300 block of Story Avenue around 3:18 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot and killed in the parking lot. Police confirmed the man was an employee at JBS.

Officials believe the incident was isolated in the parking lot. The coroner identified the man as 26-year-old Imanitwitaho Zachee of Louisville.

LMPD said Edilberto Reyes, 59, turned himself in at the jail after the incident.

(Story continues below)

Man arrested in connection to shooting at JBS plant
Man arrested in connection to shooting at JBS plant(LMDC)

JBS USA provided a statement following Friday’s shooting:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of one of our Louisville team members that took place outside of our facility this afternoon. Our sincere condolences go out to the individual’s family and loved ones. We are assisting police with the ongoing investigation however we can.”

