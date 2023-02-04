Coroner identifies 26-year-old victim killed in Butchertown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the victim that was shot and killed in the parking lot of the JBS plant in Butchertown Friday afternoon.

Officer Matt Sanders with Louisville Metro Police Department said calls came in for a shooting in the 1300 block of Story Avenue around 3:18 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Imanitwitaho Zachee had been shot and killed in the parking lot. Police confirmed Zachee was an employee at JBS.

Officials believe the incident was isolated in the parking lot.

LMPD said Edilberto Reyes, 59, turned himself in at the jail after the incident.

Man arrested in connection to shooting at JBS plant (LMDC)

JBS USA provided a statement following Friday’s shooting:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of one of our Louisville team members that took place outside of our facility this afternoon. Our sincere condolences go out to the individual’s family and loved ones. We are assisting police with the ongoing investigation however we can.”

