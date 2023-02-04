Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Dog found in ditch with broken bones, rocks in stomach, animal rescuers say

An animal rescue group in Las Vegas says a dog was found in a ditch with broken bones and rocks in its stomach. (Source: KVVU)
By Joe Vigil and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - An animal rescue group in Las Vegas says a dog was found with broken bones and rocks in its stomach.

KVVU reports volunteers with A Home 4 Spot Animal Rescue, a nonprofit organization, recently located a dog named Duke in a ditch in the Las Vegas valley.

According to the organization, Duke underwent surgery this week after veterinarians found rocks in his stomach when X-rays were taken.

Animal rescuers said they weren’t sure how the rocks got into the dog’s stomach, but a cloth material was also found inside him.

Representatives with A Home 4 Spot Animal Rescue said the team is trying to raise money for Duke’s medical expenses.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found in Boyle County not connected to Andrea Knabel
Shively Police respond to shooting on Watterson Expressway
Norton Healthcare reinstating mask requirements
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
LMPD confirms significant activity occurring in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on...
Barricaded subject near Conway Middle School taken into custody

Latest News

LMPD: Man arrested for fatal stabbing on National Turnpike
LMPD: Man arrested for fatal stabbing on National Turnpike
U.S. officials are keeping watch on what is believed to be a Chinese spy balloon flying over...
Chinese balloon soars across US; Blinken scraps Beijing trip
Authorities say a man was rescued Friday by the Coast Guard after waves flipped his boat in the...
Man wanted by Canadian police rescued by Coast Guard after stolen boat capsizes
Lexington murder suspect arrested in Mississippi
Police: surveillance video showed Lexington murder suspect at scene of shooting