FORECAST: Frigid start to the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Temperatures in the teens this morning

Warmer temperatures and gusty winds through the rest of the weekend

Active pattern ahead for the new work week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We begin Saturday on a clear and frigid note with very cold temperatures during the morning hours.

By this afternoon, temperatures will certainly paint a different picture as highs warm into the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be gusty at times.

Saturday night looks mostly cloudy and windy as a warm front pushes north of our area. Lows will be well above freezing in most spots by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be a breezy and warm day as temperatures soar into the 50s for afternoon highs. A few peaks of sunshine will be possible with a mix of sun and clouds.

Winds could gust up to 30-35 mph. Sunday night brings colder temperatures as lows dip into the 30s overnight with a few clouds overhead.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.