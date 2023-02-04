FORECAST: Frigid start to the weekend
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Temperatures in the teens this morning
- Warmer temperatures and gusty winds through the rest of the weekend
- Active pattern ahead for the new work week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We begin Saturday on a clear and frigid note with very cold temperatures during the morning hours.
By this afternoon, temperatures will certainly paint a different picture as highs warm into the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be gusty at times.
Saturday night looks mostly cloudy and windy as a warm front pushes north of our area. Lows will be well above freezing in most spots by Sunday morning.
Sunday will be a breezy and warm day as temperatures soar into the 50s for afternoon highs. A few peaks of sunshine will be possible with a mix of sun and clouds.
Winds could gust up to 30-35 mph. Sunday night brings colder temperatures as lows dip into the 30s overnight with a few clouds overhead.
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.