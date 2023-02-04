Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Frigid start to the weekend

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday February 04, 2023
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Temperatures in the teens this morning
  • Warmer temperatures and gusty winds through the rest of the weekend
  • Active pattern ahead for the new work week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We begin Saturday on a clear and frigid note with very cold temperatures during the morning hours.

By this afternoon, temperatures will certainly paint a different picture as highs warm into the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be gusty at times.

Saturday night looks mostly cloudy and windy as a warm front pushes north of our area. Lows will be well above freezing in most spots by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be a breezy and warm day as temperatures soar into the 50s for afternoon highs. A few peaks of sunshine will be possible with a mix of sun and clouds.

Winds could gust up to 30-35 mph. Sunday night brings colder temperatures as lows dip into the 30s overnight with a few clouds overhead.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

