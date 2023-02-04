Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Indiana State Police investigating officer involved shooting

(Storyblocks)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to ISP, detectives with the Indiana State Police - Versailles Post are investigating an officer involved shooting.

ISP said the shooting occurred at a rural Jennings County address Friday afternoon.

Sergeant Stephen Wheeles took to Twitter and said all officers are okay and there is not threat to the public at this time.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found in Boyle County not connected to Andrea Knabel
Shively Police respond to shooting on Watterson Expressway
Norton Healthcare reinstating mask requirements
LMPD confirms significant activity occurring in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on...
Barricaded subject near Conway Middle School taken into custody
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home

Latest News

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
FORECAST: One last bitterly cold night before a milder weekend
From the West End to the African American Heritage Museum, local artist Bobby Wheeler said his...
Louisville Black artist portrays the West End in abstract artwork
From Breckinridge Metropolitan High School Math Teacher to Louisville Metro Council's District...
Meet Kumar Rashad, the new Louisville Metro Council District 3 Representative
FILE: Porfirio Cruz Hernandez
Louisville man indicted on murder charge for wrong-way crash on Hurstbourne Parkway