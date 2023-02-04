Indiana State Police investigating officer involved shooting
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to ISP, detectives with the Indiana State Police - Versailles Post are investigating an officer involved shooting.
ISP said the shooting occurred at a rural Jennings County address Friday afternoon.
Sergeant Stephen Wheeles took to Twitter and said all officers are okay and there is not threat to the public at this time.
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.