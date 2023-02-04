Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: Man arrested for fatal stabbing on National Turnpike
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested for the fatal stabbing near the Kenwood Hill neighborhood last November.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Yoel Perez-Gonzalez, 46, was arrested Friday and charged with murder.

Perez-Gonzalez had a warrant for murder and was charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing and evading on foot during his arrest.

Perez-Gonzalez allegedly stabbed Radame Garcia Gallo at the intersection of Southside Drive at National Turnpike. Gallo was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

