LOOK: Object believed to be Chinese balloon shot down over Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A mysterious object believed to be a balloon from China was seen in the WMBF News viewing area on Saturday.

WMBF News viewers sent photos of the object spotted across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, including areas of Myrtle Beach, Conway, Aynor and into Florence County.

A short time later, the object was shot down by what appeared to be military jets that had circled it in the area. WMBF First Alert Meteorologist Robert Whitehurst captured footage of the object as it began falling in the Carolina Forest area.

In a Tweet shortly before 3 p.m., South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said he was briefed by the Pentagon on plans to shoot down the object once it was safely off the coast.

The Associated Press reported that an operation was underway to recover debris from the Atlantic Ocean.

It was also seen in parts of the Upstate and in areas of North Carolina such as Charlotte.

The Federal Aviation Administration also issued ground stops for Myrtle Beach International Airport and the Charleston International Airport as the object appears to be making its way east. In a statement, the FAA said departures to MYR, CHS and Wilmington airports were paused “to support the Department of Defense in a national security effort.”

The ground stop was later lifted at around 3:20 p.m.

It’s unclear if this is the Chinese balloon that has made its way across the country this week.

Officials at the Pentagon have accused China of using the balloon to spy on military sites. China has denied the accusations, stating the balloon is a weather research device that flew off course.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also canceled a scheduled trip to Beijing after news of the balloon broke.

The balloon was forecast to be over the Carolinas on Saturday, according to a track from NOAA.

