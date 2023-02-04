Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville activist reports double-digit homicide numbers for January

(MGN Online)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local community activist reports that the city of Louisville is on track to reach triple-digit homicide numbers for this year, according to data provided by Louisville Metro Police.

Christopher 2X, founder of 2X Game Changers, reported said the city ended the month of January with 17 homicides. He said the impact of gun violence on families and children continues after three homicides have been confirmed so far in February.

“There is no clear answer on how we can achieve a hopeful tick down in numbers,” 2X said. “We at 2X Game Changers want everyone to be mindful of the families and children impacted by the fatal and nonfatal numbers. That ripple effect is starting to touch too many neighborhoods throughout metro Louisville. Our hope and wish in this early new year is the hopeful peace that could come at some point where children and families alike can thrive purposefully without violence being a severe distraction that uproots their simple way of life.”

2X’s Game Changers organization tracks shootings and homicides within the city of Louisville, helping to bring attention to the issue and to help provide support to families affected by gun violence.

