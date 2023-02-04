Louisville barber shop giving away free shoes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big City Styles on West Chestnut was giving more than just haircuts.

They were giving people a step in a new direction with new shoes for free.

From the chair at Big City Styles, Barber Julius Wilkerson Jr. is making people look and feel good from their heads down to their toes.

“I had one gentleman who was blessed with some of the shoes,” Wilkerson said. “His mom called me and said, ‘I just want to thank you because my son is having a rough way, a rough time and he’s on the TARC here and there and he needed a good pair of shoes for church.’ Long and short, we just want to help where we can.”

Wilkerson said the inspiration comes from his faith.

“The Lord just wanted to tell me I should use this opportunity to show me that ‘I’ll give you all that you can receive as long as you give,’” Wilkerson said. “So that’s what we’re on.”

Wilkerson gives credit to his clients who have helped keep it going. Thanks to their donations they have given away more than 100 shoes.

“When they saw how good it made me feel to give, they wanted to give that same feeling,” Wilkerson said.

He hopes these shoes help put people in the right direction.

“I just want to be obedient,” Wilkerson said. “Whatever he tells me to do, I’ll do it. So that’s what he put on my heart this week. You never know what I might be doing next week. I’m gonna keep giving away shoes until the Lord directs me to do otherwise.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.