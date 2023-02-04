Louisville Black artist portrays the West End in abstract artwork

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - From the West End to the African American Heritage Museum, local artist Bobby Wheeler said his upbringing inspires his artwork.

He’s known for his artwork, jewelry, and poetry. He hopes his work expands the creativity of those around him.

“One of the things that made me who I am is being born and raised in the West End,” Wheeler said. “I think being from the West End is translated into my art as well. I do it for passion. I do it to get stuff off my chest. I do it to open my own eyes.”

The message in all his work and during Black History Month is to teach, learn, and share.

Some artists have said a brush stroke is the beginning of a journey. For Wheeler, his creations are reflections of his emotions, thoughts, and feelings.

When people view his work, he wants them to embrace what they see, not what he sees.

“I want to see what they see in it, because if I give you my vision you may lose the creativity of it,” Wheeler said. “It is nice to see other people bring your art to another level than you have taken it yourself.”

On Friday, Wheeler was one of four artists featured at the African American Heritage Museum during Black History Month.

His work will be on display for the remainder of Black History Month.

