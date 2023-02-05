Contact Troubleshooters
Death investigation underway in Russell neighborhood

LMPD said calls came in around 9 a.m.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating after a body was found in the Russell neighborhood Sunday morning.

Around 9 a.m., officers responded to a call for service to a house in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street. When officers arrived, they found a person dead.

LMPD spokesperson Matt Sanders said foul play is suspected. This is an ongoing investigation led by LMPD’s Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

